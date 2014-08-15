Aug 15 Bionor Pharma ASA : * Q2 revenue 564,000 versus NOK 1.8 million * Q2 EBITDA loss NOK 14.3 million versus loss NOK 18.7 million * Says initial valuable discussions with FDA and ema ongoing for vacc-4x in

subset of hiv patients * Says has sufficient funding to secure the execution of ongoing clinical

subset of hiv patients * Says has sufficient funding to secure the execution of ongoing clinical

development program, including the reduc trial, until readout