BRIEF-Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
Jan 8 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :
* Expects FY 2014 net sales change from last business plan published at about 1.98 million euros less ($2.34 million) than initial prevision 4.27 million euros ($5.04 million)
* Sees FY 2014 net sales at 2.3 million euros
* Says this change still means growth of more than 150 percent versus FY 2013 net sales which were at 870,000 euros
* Says main reason for change in results is performance of BNT Dermocosmetics division, which is much lower than expected Source text: bit.ly/144Lpcj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p2w878) Further company coverage:
* Files for resale of about 8 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nLH6ha) Further company coverage: