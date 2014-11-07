Nov 7 Bioporto A/S

* Q3 sales 4.6 million Danish crowns versus 5.0 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT loss 3.1 million crowns versus loss 5.4 million crowns

* Says revenue expectations can be narrowed from 19-23 million crowns to around 19 million crowns representing a growth of 15 pct

* Says expectations for net profit after taxes is narrowed from a loss of 10-14 million crowns to a loss of around 14 million crowns