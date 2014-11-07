BRIEF-Lexicon Pharma files for offering of up to $10.1 mln by selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Files for secondary offering of up to $10.1 million by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nD7v4q Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Bioporto A/S
* Q3 sales 4.6 million Danish crowns versus 5.0 million crowns
* Q3 EBIT loss 3.1 million crowns versus loss 5.4 million crowns
* Says revenue expectations can be narrowed from 19-23 million crowns to around 19 million crowns representing a growth of 15 pct
* Says expectations for net profit after taxes is narrowed from a loss of 10-14 million crowns to a loss of around 14 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $10.1 million by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nD7v4q Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South African airport customs officials have confiscated male sexual enhancement tablets worth 20.6 million rand ($1.63 million) en route to Swaziland from India, the revenue service said on Monday.
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015