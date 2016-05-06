BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Bioptik Technology:
* Says the company to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.50396154 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says the company to pay cash dividend of T$25,001,194 in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymef
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.