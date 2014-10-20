CHICAGO Oct 20 The White House has temporarily
stopped funding new research involving the flu and other
pathogens in which scientists deliberately make them more
transmissible or more deadly.
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
announced the government is assessing the potential risks and
benefits of so-called "gain-of-function" studies.
The U.S. government said it will pause funding for any new
studies that include gain-of-function experiments involving flu,
SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS viruses,
the White House said in a statement posted on Friday.
It is also asking that those conducting this type of work,
whether federally funded or not, to "voluntarily pause" their
research while risks and benefits are being reassessed.
Studies involving naturally occurring flu, MERS, and SARS
viruses are unaffected "unless there is a reasonable expectation
that these tests would increase transmissibility or
pathogenicity," the statement said.
Experts criticized the government last month for failing to
weigh in on gain-of-function research when it issued new
guidelines on so-called dual-use research of concern, pathogens
that could be used both for legitimate purposes and for
biowarfare or bioterrorism.
Under those guidelines, universities are now in charge of
policing such research. Universities that fail to keep the
government informed could lose federal funding.
In its latest step, the White House is focusing specifically
on "gain of function" studies, the most worrisome subset of
dual-use research.
Such studies sparked international debate in late 2011 when
the U.S. National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB)
asked two leading journals, Nature and Science, to withhold
details on mutated strains of the bird flu virus because of
fears the studies could be used by bioterrorists.
Earlier this year, scientists formed the Cambridge Working
Group with more than 300 signatories, including three Nobel
laureates, to call for a moratorium on the creation of such
"potential pandemic pathogens" until a rigorous assessment can
be conducted.
But the government has been slow to respond, and in July,
the National Institutes of Health abruptly dismissed 11 eminent
scientists from the 23-member NSABB which advises the government
on how and whether research on dangerous pathogens should be
conducted.
The White House has since replaced those members. The NSABB
will meet on Oct. 22, to begin the process of developing
recommendations.
The White House is also calling on National Research Council
of the National Academies to convene a scientific symposium
focused on the issues associated with gain-of-function research.
