April 25 Bioscience Brands Ltd :

* Advised that High Court granted a further extension of 90 days to liquidation proceedings.

* Company continues to seek finalisation and agreement on a proposal received from a third party which includes an offer to creditors of bioscience.

* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in company's securities

* Listing of company's shares on JSE limited will remain suspended.