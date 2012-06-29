* Biosev is world's 2nd largest sugarcane crusher

* Suggests per-share price tag of 16.50-20.50 reais

SAO PAULO, June 29 Louis Dreyfus Commodities, a unit of global financial and commodities firm Louis Dreyfus Corp , plans to spin off its Brazil sugar and ethanol mill unit in an initial share offering, according to terms of the transaction unveiled on Friday.

The Biosev unit is the second largest sugar cane crushing firm in the world, according to the company's website.

The IPO could raise up to 1.14 billion reais ($548 million). Sao Paulo-based Biosev will sell as many as 55,636,363 common shares at a suggested price of between 16.50 reais and 20.50 reais a piece, the company said in a prospectus published in newspaper Valor Economico.

The company hired Banco Santander, Banco Votorantim , BB Investmentos, ItauBBA, JPMorgan Chase & Co , and Bradesco BBI to manage the transaction. ($1 = 2.0792 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine and Sergio Spagnuolo; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)