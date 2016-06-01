SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's Biosev SA,
the world's second largest cane processor, reversed a loss in
the quarter ended in March, after rising sugar prices helped
offset the impact of a heavy debt burden.
The company, which is controlled by French commodities
trader Louis Dreyfus, earned 50 million reais ($13.8
million) in net income in the three months through March,
according to a statement on Wednesday. Biosev had lost 221
million reais in the same quarter a year earlier.
Net revenue, however, fell 6 percent to 1.4 billion reais in
the quarter. The company may fail to take full advantage of
higher sugar prices because of a strategy of hedging a large
part of its future production.
Biosev hedged 74 percent of its sugar in New York at an
average price of 13.76 U.S. cents per pound. Futures prices
closed at 17.41 cents a pound on Wednesday.
"The business environment improved during the last crop, as
sugar prices showed an important recovery," Chief Executive
Officer Rui Chammas said in the statement. An expected sugar
deficit this year will consume global stocks, helping to sustain
higher prices for the long run, he added.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
6 percent to 477 million reais in the quarter.
The cane processor ended the 2015-16 crop (April-March) crop
with total crush of 31 million tonnes, up 9 percent from the
2014-15 season. Capacity utilization at Biosev mills rose to 85
percent from 77 percent, a five-year high, helping put a lid on
costs, the statement said.
The company will discuss its results at a conference call on
Thursday.
($1 = 3.61 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by G Crosse)