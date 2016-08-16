(Adds details, CEO quotes, context)
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's sugar and ethanol
maker Biosev, the world's second-largest cane
processor, plans to increase sugar production next season at the
expense of ethanol output, the company's Chief Executive Rui
Chammas said on Tuesday.
Biosev, controlled by French commodities trader Louis
Dreyfus, will increase sugar production capacity by 88,000
tonnes in the 2017/18 center-south crop, Chammas told analysts
during an earnings conference call.
"It seems natural that mills seek to produce more sugar,
considering the estimates for a global sugar deficit," he said.
"There is large potential for value generation through the
conversion of existing installations to produce more sugar and
less hydrous ethanol. It is a large payback," said Chammas.
The global sugar market is entering a period of insufficient
production that is estimated to last for at least two years, and
maybe more, according to most analysts. Demand above output will
lead to stocks consumption, boosting sugar prices.
Raw sugar futures have recently reached the highest
values since 2012, reflecting expectations of a tight sugar
market.
Chammas said it is clear that Brazilian mills will seek to
increase sugar production, initially based on existing
installations. Investment in new plants is yet to be evaluated,
he added.
Biosev has taken advantage of the recent futures rise. The
company said it has already sold forward 40 percent of the sugar
it will produce next season, which starts in April, at an
average price of around 18.5 cents per pound.
The company plans to crush up to 33.5 million tonnes of cane
in the current 2016/17 center-south crop.
Despite the favorable outlook in the sugar market, Biosev
posted a net loss of 353 million reais ($111 million) in the
quarter finished in June, compared to a loss of 333 million
reais a year earlier.
The company said rising operational costs and an income tax
adjustment were the main factors behind the weak result.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
Chris Reese)