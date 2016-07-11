BRIEF-Astra International is raising stake in a Java toll road operator - Nikkei
* Astra International Tbk PT is raising its stake in toll road operator Baskhara Utama Sedaya in Java - Nikkei
July 11 Novartis AG's cheaper version of Amgen Inc's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel is "highly similar" to the original, according to a preliminary review by Food and Drug Administration staff.
The review, posted on the FDA's website on Monday, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show