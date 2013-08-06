HONG KONG Aug 7 Chinese infant milk producer
Biostime International Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday
it had been fined 162.9 million yuan ($26.61 million) after an
investigation by China's top economic planning agency had found
it guilty of price-fixing.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Co said on Tuesday it would
pay a penalty of about $33 million related to a probe by China
into possible price fixing and anti-competitive practices by
foreign baby formula makers.
Biostime will comply with the finding by the National
Development and Reform Commission and pay the fine in a timely
manner, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock
exchange. Trading in the shares will resume on Wednesday.