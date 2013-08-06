UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 6 Trading in shares of infant milk producer Biostime International Holdings Ltd, which imports most of its products from overseas, was suspended on Tuesday morning pending another statement, according to a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
The company gave no further details.
The stock had fallen 3.6 percent to HK$41.8 prior to the trading halt, lagging a 1.8 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as at 0228 GMT.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources