Oct 21 Biosynex SA :

* Says H1 net loss is 0.89 million euros compared to loss of 0.49 million euros last year

* Says H1 revenue is 2.56 million euros compared to 2.97 million euros last year

* Expects to return to growth and to improve profitability in 2015