HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 3:45 P.M. EDT/1945 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
Oct 21 Biosynex SA :
* Says H1 net loss is 0.89 million euros compared to loss of 0.49 million euros last year
* Says H1 revenue is 2.56 million euros compared to 2.97 million euros last year
* Expects to return to growth and to improve profitability in 2015 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1228dZW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Fitch says its ratings' negative sector outlook for nonprofit hospitals was further confirmed by release of U.S. budget estimate for American Health Care Act Source text for Eikon:
* Moody's says budget details confirm previous statements pointing to increased discretionary spending in defense, veterans affairs, homeland security