April 29 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said a U.S. agency has asked the company to stop developing its experimental influenza drug, pending a decision related to the company's contract with the agency.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had awarded a contract to the company in 2011 for the development of laninamivir octanoate as a potential treatment for influenza A and B infections. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)