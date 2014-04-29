(Adds details, background, share movement)
* Influenza drug currently in mid-stage trials
* Biota expects a decision "shortly"
* Shares fall as much as 36 pct
April 29 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it would stop work on its experimental influenza drug until a
U.S. agency decides whether to fund a trial, sending the
company's shares down as much as 36 percent.
The agency, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority (BARDA), awarded a five-year contract in 2011 for the
late-stage development of laninamivir octanoate as a potential
treatment for influenza A and B infections.
BARDA, which is in charge of developing countermeasures
against public health emergencies, would fund up to $231 million
towards the development of the drug and support filing of a U.S.
marketing application under the contract.
Biota Chief Executive Russell Plumb said he did not "have
any additional visibility or understanding" as to the nature of
the pending decision, but added that he expected a decision
"shortly".
The company said it would focus on releasing data on the
drug's mid-stage trials.
Biota shares were down 34 percent at $3.65. The stock was
the biggest percentage loser on the exchange.
More than 310,000 shares were traded by 10:45 a.m. ET, more
than two times their 10-day moving average.
