BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 21 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Says will immediately suspend investment in its preclinical antibiotic
program - SEC filing * Board made this decision based upon its ongoing assessment of the company's
strategy and development programs * Implementation of the change will result in a reduction in workforce and
termination of some associated contracts * Pharma - to seek collaborations, license agreements to advance development of
preclinical antibiotic program and associated ip * Anticipates incurring about $2.9 million in total costs associated with the
related termination, exit or disposal activities * Estimates ongoing annual operating costs will be reduced by approximately
$4.5 million as a result of this change * Source text for Eikon:* Further company coverage
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S