Feb 17 Biotec Pharmacon Asa
* Q4 ebitda loss nok 5.8 million versus loss nok 6.3 million
year ago
* Q4 revenues rose to nok 10 million from nok 5.3 million
* Cash balance exceeding NOK 88 million at the end of the
fourth quarter
* The evaluation study for Woulgan Biogel is progressing
according plan, with several new study centers included in
Germany and UK. Expects the study to be completed at the end of
the first quarter 2015
* Following the completion of the ongoing study, Biotec
expects to enter into one or more distribution partner
agreements
