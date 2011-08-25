BRIEF-Actinogen Medical receives UK regulatory approval for Alzheimer's clinical trial
* UK regulatory approval for Alzheimer's clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 3 months to June 30 2011: Clavis Pharma ASA (Millions of Norwegian crowns unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 11.3 6.1 EBIT -31.5 -27.5 Pretax profit -29.8 -25.9 Net profit -29.8 -25.9
* UK regulatory approval for Alzheimer's clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors added $7.5 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Feb. 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth straight week of inflows. Stock funds based in the United States took in $2.4 billion during the week, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
* Organovo announces fiscal third-quarter 2017 results; company updates full-year fiscal 2017 total revenue outlook