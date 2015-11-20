* Second biosimilar antibody drug to win EU green light
* Biogen to market biosimilar etanercept in Europe
(Adds comment from companies, background)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 20 A copy of the blockbuster biotech
drug Enbrel was recommended for approval in Europe on Friday,
making it the second so-called biosimilar antibody medicine to
win such a green light from the continent's regulators.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts backed
the use of South Korean company Samsung Bioepis's version of
etanercept, as Enbrel is known scientifically, for rheumatoid
arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.
The drug will be sold in Europe by U.S. biotechnology group
Biogen.
Cut-price biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs are
gaining momentum in Europe, which has been faster to adopt their
use than the United States, offering savings to healthcare
systems and threatening sales by companies making the original
products.
Antibody drugs are the big prize for biosimilars because
these products are huge sellers, led by AbbVie's
market-leading rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.
Worldwide sales of Amgen's Enbrel, which is
marketed outside North America by Pfizer, totalled $9
billion last year, with Europe accounting for about $2.5
billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between Samsung Biologics
and Biogen, is taking aim at that business with its copy of
Enbrel, which will be marketed under the brand name Benepali.
Because biosimilars are made inside living cells they can
never be exact duplicates of the original medicine, so
manufacturers need to conduct clinical trials to show their
products work as intended.
That makes their use less straightforward than conventional
generic medicines and Pfizer said any switching between a
biosimilars and original products should be left to the treating
physician, based on individual patient needs.
Biosimilar etanercept, which was recently approved in South
Korea, would be the second such antibody product to reach the
market in Europe and its arrival is likely to intensify
competition. European doctors are already able to prescribe
biosimilar infliximab, a copy of Merck's Remicade.
The infliximab biosimilar is gaining ground in certain
European countries after some surprisingly steep price
discounts. In some cases these have reached nearly 70 percent,
though overall the discounts have been nearer 45 percent.
Samsung Bioepis, which is also developing biosimilar copies
of Remicade and AbbVie's Humira, said its aim was to bring
"affordable, high-quality biologic treatment options" to
patients in Europe.
After the green light from the EMA, the approval of
biosimilar etanercept still needs to be formally ratified by the
European Commission, a process that normally takes a couple of
months.
Biogen will market the drug in Europe and manufacture it at
a factory in Denmark.
(Editing by Mark Potter/Mark Heinrich)