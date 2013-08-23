NEW YORK Aug 22 An investor formerly known as
the "King of Biotech" has reached a settlement with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission over a market manipulation
scheme, according to court documents filed on Thursday.
David Blech, who earned the nickname as a founder of
companies and a major investor in the biotechnology sector,
agreed to pay $1.03 million in disgorgement and interest for the
scheme.
In 2012 the SEC had accused Blech of buying and selling
significant amounts of stock in two biopharmaceutical companies,
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc and Intellect Neurosciences
Inc through more than 50 brokerage accounts he
established in the names of family and friends in order to
create an artificial appearance of activity in the stocks.
The SEC complaint further accused Blech, who had already
been convicted of securities fraud in 1998, of selling
investments for biopharmaceutical companies despite being barred
from acting as a broker-dealer. It also accused him and his
wife, Margaret Chassman, of violating federal securities laws by
making unregistered sales of securities and failing to disclose
their transactions in brokerage accounts.
Chassman agreed to pay close to $550,000 in disgorgement,
interest and a civil penalty, according to the settlement.
The settlement was approved by Magistrate Judge Sarah
Netburn in Manhattan federal court.
"He's pleased to be putting this episode behind him," Roland
Riopelle, a lawyer for Blech, said on Thursday.
A lawyer for Chassman declined to comment.
In May, Blech was sentenced to four years in prison after
pleading guilty in a related criminal case to stock manipulation
stemming from his trades in Pluristem and
Intellect.
The case is USA v David Blech, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00372.