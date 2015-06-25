LONDON, June 25 Banks, investors and big drug
companies should consider creating a 10-billion-pound ($15.7
billion) "megafund" to help biotech firms in London and across
Britain compete with U.S. rivals, London mayor Boris Johnson
said on Thursday.
Britain is a leader in academic scientific work and also
home to two of the world's top drugmakers - GlaxoSmithKline
and AstraZeneca - yet emerging life science
companies often find it difficult to secure funding.
The suggested new pool of debt and equity finance is
designed to help plug that gap and is one of a number of ideas
being floated at a conference in London bringing together
leading figures in industry, finance and research.
The meeting includes representatives from Eli Lilly,
Pfizer, Imperial Innovations, Silicon Valley
Bank, the European Investment Bank and JP
Morgan.
"We hope to harness our role as a global financial centre
that will bring more life-saving drugs to market and deliver a
huge boost to the economy," Johnson said.
The suggested megafund would be able to invest in multiple
drugs at different stages of development, with investors
receiving a percentage of the royalties from successful products
or licensing revenues that result.
($1 = 0.6376 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)