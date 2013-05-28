May 28 Shares of biotechnology companies have
outrun a bull market for U.S. stocks, rising nearly 50 percent
over the past 12 months as investors look for new growth
stories.
Investors' enthusiasm, despite the inherent risk of drug
development, has spread to some large pharmaceutical companies,
most of which are also heavily invested in biotech drug
development.
Here are some of the winners:
Amgen, the world's largest biotech drugmaker, has
succeeded in countering investor unease over a pause in new drug
launches with strong dividend payouts and share repurchases -
moves that have lifted its stock price 53 percent over the past
year. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Amgen
to the investment bank's conviction "buy" list from "neutral,"
citing a favorable combination of catalysts and upside
potential.
Biogen Idec recently launched a new oral medicine
for multiple sclerosis and expects to have two new hemophilia
drugs on the market next year. The stock's price is up amost 79
percent over the past 12 months.
Celgene, a maker of drugs to treat cancer and
diseases related to immune-inflammatory conditions, is expanding
usage for a number of its franchises. Its stock has gained about
78 percent in the past year.
Gilead Sciences, the world's largest maker of
branded HIV drugs, is viewed as the leader in a race to develop
a safer and more effective therapy for hepatitis C, a market
that Wall Street expects to garner billions of dollars in annual
sales. The drugmaker's stock is up 121 percent over the past
year.
Johnson & Johnson, after trading between $60 and $65
for the past four years, is up about 39 percent over the last
year to nearly $87. J&J said this month that it plans to submit
more than 10 new products for regulatory approval by 2017,
including drugs to treat hepatitis C, immune diseases, and
schizophrenia as well as vaccines for flu, rabies and polio.
Pfizer shares have gained 31 percent over the past
12 months, as investors moved past the pharmaceutical "patent
cliff" in which sales of drugs like blockbuster
cholesterol-fighter Lipitor fell to low-cost generic
competition.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has had a nearly
five-fold jump in its stock price since the launch in late 2011
of its Eyelea eye drug. Many analysts believe the stock can
still power higher, given the company's pipeline of experimental
products, including an injected treatment for asthma and the
most severe form of eczema.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with the stock's price up
21 percent over the past year, is benefiting from growing
enthusiasm over data generated from studies involving a
combination of its new cystic fibrosis drug, Kalydeco, and an
experimental product. Vertex is also a key player in the
development of hepatitis C drugs.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Jan Paschal)