BRIEF-Celgene receives second subpoena relating to past inquiry - SEC filing
* Says received a second subpoena requesting materials primarily related to patient assistance to a past inquiry - sec filing
Aug 10 3 months to June 30 2011: Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Millions of Norwegian crowns unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 5.4 7.3 EBIT -5.3 -6.0 Pretax profit -5.1 -5.8 Net profit -5.1 -5.8
(Reporting by Krisztina Nagy, Gothenburg, Sweden).
* Says received a second subpoena requesting materials primarily related to patient assistance to a past inquiry - sec filing
* Dec quarter net profit 13.2 million rupees versus profit 7.1 million rupees year ago
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: