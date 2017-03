Oct 24 Biotest AG :

* Says further preclinical studies emphasise the potential of Indatuximab Ravtansine (BT-062) in solid tumours

* Says antibody-drug conjugate shows high efficacy in an animal model in treatment of bladder, breast, pancreatic and other tumours

* Says complete remission achieved in some treatment-refractory tumours