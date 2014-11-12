Nov 12 Biotest Ag
* 9-month profit after tax 19.3 million euros
* Says generated revenue of 409.9 million euros in period
between Jan. and Sept. 2014. This represents an increase of 11.5
pct compared to same period in previous year (367.5 million
euros)
* EBIT decreased and amounted to 35.3 million euros for
first nine months of 2014, 11.5 pct below 39.9 million euros for
same period in previous year
* Expects for 2014 a sales increase above 7 pct and an
operating result (EBIT) in range of previous year
