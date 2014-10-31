(Repeats to attach to correct alerts chain)

Oct 31 Biotie Therapies Oyj

* Q3 revenue 7.2 million euros versus 4.5 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 2.5 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros

* Q3 research and development costs loss 3.4 million euros vs loss 4.4 million euros

* Says additional research and development expenses will be incurred in respect of tozadenant, syn120 and btt1023

* Says for remainder of 2014, company expects further revenue from Selincro royalties from Lundbeck and an additional contribution towards certain tozadenant development costs from UCB