Aug 29 Biotie Therapies Oyj : * Biotie: Selincro enters the market in Germany * Says its partner H.Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has brought Selincro on

the market in Germany * Says is eligible for a milestone payment of EUR 2 million related to the

market entry * Says Lundbeck will continue the rollout of Selincro in additional European

