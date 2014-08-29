BRIEF-Japan Tissue Engineering to sell patent of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 mln yen
* Says it plans to sell the patent of a type of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 million yen
Aug 29 Biotie Therapies Oyj : * Biotie: Selincro enters the market in Germany * Says its partner H.Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has brought Selincro on
the market in Germany * Says is eligible for a milestone payment of EUR 2 million related to the
market entry * Says Lundbeck will continue the rollout of Selincro in additional European
markets during 2014
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis said on Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients with acute heart failure had failed a global phase III trial which tested its ability to reduce deaths from the condition.