BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results
July 24 Biotie Therapies Oyj : * Says clinical study with Biotie's BTT1023 in primary sclerosing cholangitis
awarded external grant funding * Says the study will be conducted in the UK and is expected to start
recruiting patients by the end of 2014. * Says to be working with university of Birmingham who have been awarded
funding of up to about EUR 1.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Viking therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* British Columbia lists EPCLUSA on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis C infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: