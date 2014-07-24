July 24 Biotie Therapies Oyj : * Says clinical study with Biotie's BTT1023 in primary sclerosing cholangitis

awarded external grant funding * Says the study will be conducted in the UK and is expected to start

recruiting patients by the end of 2014. * Says to be working with university of Birmingham who have been awarded

funding of up to about EUR 1.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage