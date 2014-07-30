July 30 Biotie Therapies Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 0.8 million versus EUR 2.1 million * Says for remainder of 2014 expects further revenue from Selincro, both

milestones and royalties * Says Q2 net loss EUR 3.7 million versus loss EUR 4.0 million * Says research and development expenses will be incurred in respect of

tozadenant, SYN120 and BTT1023