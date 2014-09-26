BRIEF-Samsung Biologics unit to apply for loan of 46.24 bln won
* Says its unit Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd will apply for a loan of 46.24 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation funds
Sept 26 Bioton SA :
* Said on Thursday it signed on Sept. 24 an agreement concerning promotion, retail and distribution of glucose meters GLUCOCARD 01-mini plus produced by Japan-based ARKRAY Global Business Inc
* Said agreement is valid exclusively on territory of Poland
* Said contract was signed for three years, with a possibility of prolongation for another two years
(Adds context, data) BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October. While the total for last month was lower than January's 79, it was the highest number for the month of February since the deadly strain was first identified in 2013, according to data from the National H
BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October.