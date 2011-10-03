(Adds detail)

* Says on track to meet 2011 production outlook

* Hires Scotia Waterous, GMP Securities, and Cormark Securities to seek buyers

Oct 3 Birchcliff Energy Ltd said it was looking to sell itself after receiving unsolicited buyout offers, and that it was on track to meet its 2011 production outlook.

The company also said it would likely meet its November 2012 milestone for completion of the Phase III expansion of its Pouce Coupe South Gas project, which will result in 2012 exit production of about 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Birchcliff said it had engaged Scotia Waterous, GMP Securities, and Cormark Securities Inc to seek potential buyers and advise the company's board with respect to the sale process.

Shares of Birchcliff closed at C$10.18 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.