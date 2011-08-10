Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Q2 EPS $0.08 vs $0.04 yr ago
* Q2 rev up 51 pct at $67.5 mln
* Backs FY production outlook
* Sees to exit 2011 with production of 27,000-28,000 boe/d (Follows alerts)
Aug 10 Birchcliff Energy Ltd's second-quarter earnings nearly doubled as it cashed in on higher production and lower operating costs, and it backed its full-year production outlook.
For 2011, Birchcliff expects production to average about 18,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). It sees to exit 2011 with average production of 27,000-28,000 boe/d.
Net income for the second quarter was $10.1 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $5.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.
Petroleum and natural gas revenue rose 51 percent to $67.5 million.
Production rose 40 percent to an average of 17,234 boe/d, buoyed by drilling successes at its Montney/Doig horizontal natural gas assets. Production is currently at around 17,700 boe/d.
Shares of the company closed at C$12.21 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.