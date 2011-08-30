By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 30 Virologists warned on Tuesday
that there was no vaccine against a mutant strain of H5N1 bird
flu now spreading in China and Vietnam and called for closer
monitoring of the disease in poultry and wild birds to stop it
spreading to people.
The call came after the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) warned on Monday of a possible resurgence of
bird flu and said a mutant strain of the H5N1 was spreading in
Asia and beyond .
While scientists are uncertain if this new strain -- called
H5N1-2.3.2.1 -- is more virulent in people, they said it was
different enough from its predecessor to escape a human H5N1
vaccine that can tackle the parent strain.
"There is a human H5N1 vaccine candidate that is a
(WHO)recommended vaccine ... But it doesn't confer full
protection against the (new variant)," said leading virologist
Malik Peiris at the University of Hong Kong.
"But that is not unusual. H5 viruses keep changing and we
have to change the vaccine strain."
The World Health Organisation meets twice a year, in
February and September, when experts discuss and decide on the
makeup of candidate influenza vaccines.
H5N1 kills up to 60 percent of the people it infects. It has
resurfaced in recent months, most notably in Cambodia where it
has infected eight people this year, killing all of them.
"H5N1 cases in Cambodia always have high mortality because
they are detected late," Peiris told Reuters in an interview.
"It doesn't necessarily indicate that this particular virus
strain is more virulent to humans. But it is a threat because it
has become more widespread globally."
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Nick Macfie)