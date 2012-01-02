HONG KONG Jan 2 The latest bird flu virus
that killed a 39-year-old bus driver in the southern Chinese
city of Shenzhen over the weekend is not yet transmissible
between humans, Chinese health authorities said.
"The virus found in the patient was 90 percent similar to
H5N1 viruses previously isolated in ducks in China, which
suggested that the man was very likely to have been infected
through direct contact with a bird," the Shenzhen Center for
Disease Prevention and Control said in a statement.
"It is still not transmissable between people", it said,
adding that the bus driver was probably infected through direct
contact with birds.
Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection said on Monday that
the virus strain found in the man was very similar to that
recently found in wild birds in Hong Kong. An analysis of its
genes also found that the virus can be treated by amantadine, a
common antiviral drug.
The man, who lived in Shenzhen just across the border from
Hong Kong, died from multi-organ failure on Saturday, a week
after being admitted to hospital with a fever brought on by the
virus, state media reported.
The virus is normally found in birds but can occasionally
jump to people. Researchers worry that the virus could mutate
into a form that would spread easily between humans.
Hong Kong culled 17,000 chickens at a wholesale poultry
market two weeks ago after a dead chicken there tested positive
for H5N1 avian virus, and suspended imports of live chickens
from the mainland for 21 days in a bid to prevent any spread of
the disease.
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher)