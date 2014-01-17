LONDON Jan 17 A big wave of H7N9 bird flu cases
and deaths in China since the start of 2014 is a reminder that
emerging flu strains need constant surveillance if the world is
not to be caught off guard by a deadly pandemic.
At least 24 H7N9 flu infections and three deaths have been
confirmed in the past week by the World Health Organisation
(WHO), a dramatic increase on the two cases and one death
reported for the four-month summer period of June to September.
"There's now a clear second wave of this virus," said
Jake Dunning, a researcher at Imperial College London who has
been monitoring the outbreak.
While the winter flu season means an increase in infections
is not unexpected, it also raises the risk of the virus mutating
and perhaps getting a chance to acquire genetic changes that may
allow it to spread easily from one person to another.
The H7N9 bird flu virus first emerged in March last year and
has so far infected at least 170 people in China, Taiwan and
Hong Kong, killing around 50 of them.
Many but not all of the people infected have had previous
contact with poultry or other birds, so for now, the fact that
this virus has apparently not adapted to easy human-to-human
transmission is one of the main features keeping a pandemic
emergency response on hold.
Yet the strain already has several worrisome features,
including a limited capability to spread from one person to
another.
CLUSTERS
Several clusters of cases in people who had close contact
with an initially infected person have been reported in China. A
scientific analysis of probable H7N9 transmission from person to
person, published last August, gave the best proof yet that it
can sporadically jump between people.
A separate team of researchers in the United States said in
December that while it is not impossible that H7N9 could become
easily transmissible from person to person, it would need to
undergo multiple mutations to do that.
Another alarm was sounded, also last month, when scientists
said they had found that a mutation in the virus can render it
resistant to a key first-line treatment drug without limiting
its ability to spread in mammals.
WHO chief spokesman Gregory Hartl told Reuters the United
Nations health agency had noted the rapid increase in infections
in the past few weeks and is keeping a watchful eye.
"So far we haven't seen anything that cause us to change our
risk assessment," he said from WHO's Geneva headquarters
The WHO's current stance, based on its December 20
assessment, is that five small family clusters have been
reported but "evidence does not currently support sustained
human-to-human transmission of this virus."
"The current likelihood of community-level spread... is
considered to be low," it says.
Flu viruses, however, often put on their biggest show of
strength in the cold winter months of January and February.
And with more of the virus circulating in wild birds,
poultry and in the larger numbers of people infected in China
and elsewhere, the new strain now has more opportunity to adapt
and mix with other strains that may give it pandemic potential.
MIX AND MINGLE
Peter Openshaw, director of the Centre for Respiratory
Infection at Imperial College London, said the rising toll of
infections and deaths is "a signal for concern" because
"historically what has happened in major outbreaks is there are
occasional, sporadic cases and then it starts to build".
"But whether it means that there is any change in the virus'
behaviour is another important question. If it were changing the
way it is behaving, that would be more alarming," he told
Reuters.
Early gene analysis work on the emerging H7N9 virus in April
last year found it had already been circulating widely but went
undetected. During that activity, it had also acquired
significant genetic diversity, making it more of a threat.
Scientists warned then that its genetic diversity showed the
H7N9 virus has an ability to mutate repeatedly and was likely to
continue doing so.
Dunning noted also that H7N9 is now more likely to meet and
potentially mix with other seasonal flu virus strains such as
H1N1 and H3N2, which are circulating widely among people in
China at the moment.
"When you get hybrid viruses forming, that tends to occur in
other species, but there is always the potential for it to
happen in humans," he said. "So that is a theoretical concern."
Hartl agreed that the opportunity for the virus to take on
more features and capabilities is now greater, but stressed that
such changes may not necessarily present fresh dangers.
"Mutations happen all the time," he said. "And while yes,
the more virus there is, the more mutations could happen, it's
also true that almost all of these mutations are benign."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Tom Heneghan)