* A third of H7N9 patients admitted to hospital have died
* Current lull in cases may only be due to warm season
* Virus may reappear later this year, and spread further
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 24 A new and deadly strain of bird
flu that emerged in China in February but seems to have petered
out in recent months could reappear later this year when the
warm season comes to an end - and could spread internationally,
scientists said on Monday.
A study by researchers in China and Hong Kong found only one
human case of the H7N9 bird flu strain has been identified since
early May.
In the preceding months, the virus, which was unknown in
humans until February, has infected more than 130 people in
China and Taiwan, killing 37 of them, according to the World
Health Organization (WHO).
"The warm season has now begun in China, and only one new
laboratory-confirmed case of H7N9 in human beings has been
identified since May 8, 2013," the researchers wrote in a study
published in The Lancet medical journal.
But they added: "If H7N9 follows a similar pattern to H5N1,
the epidemic could reappear in the autumn."
H5N1 is another deadly strain of bird flu which emerged in
2003 and has since spread around the world. Latest WHO data on
H5N1 show it has killed 375 of the 630 people confirmed as
infected in the past 10 years. Many H5N1 cases have been in
Egypt, Indonesia and Vietnam.
The researchers, from the Chinese Center for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) in Beijing and the University of Hong Kong,
said the potential lull in H7N9 could offer health officials the
chance to properly discuss and plan ahead for the possibility of
the flu's return and wider spread.
This should include plans to build healthcare capacity in
the region "in view of the possibility that H7N9 could spread
beyond China's borders," they said.
Experts from the United Nations agency said last month the
bird flu outbreak in China had cost the economy some $6.5
billion.
In a second study published in the same journal, the
researchers also found that while H7N9 flu has a lower risk of
death than its much-feared cousin H5N1, it has a higher fatality
risk than the 2009 H1N1 flu which swept the world in 2009 and
2010 in a pandemic.
After analysing data on hospital admissions, the team found
that H5N1 bird flu had a fatality risk of around 60 percent for
patients admitted to hospital - almost double that of the new
H7N9 strain which has a death rate of about a third of those
hospitalised with the infection.
Pandemic H1N1, often referred to as "swine flu", killed 21
percent of those it infected who were taken into hospital, the
researchers said.
The team urged health officials and doctors not to be lulled
into a false sense of security by the sharp drop off in H7N9
cases in recent weeks.
"Continued vigilance and sustained intensive control efforts
against the virus are need to minimise risk of human infection,
which is greater than previously recognised," they said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)