* New strain emerged in China, has killed 45 people so far
* Drug resistance usually makes flu viruses less "fit"
* But scientists find H7N9 maintains ability to spread
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Dec 10 Scientists have found that a
mutation in a new strain of bird flu infecting people in China
can render it resistant to a key first-line treatment drug
without limiting its ability to spread in mammals.
The discovery means that unlike seasonal flu strains, which
often become less transmissible when they develop resistance to
drugs like Roche's Tamiflu, the new H7N9 bird flu does
not lose any of its spreading potential with drug resistance.
While this does not make H7N9 any more likely to develop
into a human pandemic, researchers said it means doctors should
be prudent in their use of anti-viral medicines to treat H7N9
cases, and consider using drugs other than Tamiflu, such as
GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza, where possible.
"It's important to emphasise that these H7N9 viruses seem to
transmit fairly inefficiently overall," said Nicole Bouvier, who
led the H7N9 study which was published in the journal Nature
Communications on Tuesday.
"But what was surprising about our study was that the
drug-resistant virus was no less efficient than the
drug-sensitive one. Usually what we see with influenza, is that
resistance...also confers a fitness disadvantage on the virus."
H7N9 bird flu emerged earlier this year in China and has
infected at least 139 people so far in China, Taiwan and Hong
Kong, killing 45 of them.
Experts say there is no evidence as yet of any easy or
sustained human-to-human transmission of H7N9. But an early
scientific analysis of probable transmission of the new flu from
person to person, published in August, gave the strongest proof
yet that it can at times jump between people and so could
potentially cause a human pandemic.
A separate team of researchers in the United States said
this week that while it is not impossible that H7N9 could become
easily transmissible from person to person, it would need to
undergo multiple mutations to do that. So scientists around the
world are keeping a watchful eye, on alert for any sign the
virus might develop such potential.
Antiviral drugs such as Roche's Tamiflu, known generically
as oseltamivir, are useful for treating flu infections, but
human cases of Tamiflu-resistant H7N9 were found fairly swiftly
after the current outbreak began.
For her study, Bouvier's team at the Mount Sinai School of
Medicine in New York analysed a mutated H7N9 virus taken from a
sample from an infected patient in China, examining its
resistance to drugs and its infectivity.
They found it was highly resistant to Tamiflu, but also that
it still had the ability to infect human cells in a laboratory
dish, and spread between laboratory animals just as efficiently
as its non-mutated counterpart.
"This is unusual, as it is known that when seasonal
influenza viruses gain resistance to drugs, it usually happens
at a cost to the virus - the cost being a reduced ability to
transmit between hosts and to grow within them," they wrote.
And since it is known that treating flu with antivirals can
lead to drug resistance "this study further underscores the need
of prudent use of antivirals in H7N9 influenza infections".
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)