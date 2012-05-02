* Paper is first of two that raised concerns
* Scientists say risks still present
* Experts say benefits of publishing now outweigh risks
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, May 2 The journal Nature has published
the first of two controversial papers about laboratory-enhanced
versions of the deadly bird flu virus that initially sparked
fears among U.S. biosecurity experts that it could be used as a
recipe for a bioterrorism weapon.
The publication of the paper by Yoshihiro Kawaoka of the
University of Wisconsin, Madison, on Wednesday follows months of
acrimonious debate that pitted the need for science to be free
of censorship against the obligation to protect the public from
a potentially devastating flu pandemic.
Bird flu is lethal in people and spreads among those who are
in close contact with infected birds, but so far, the virus
known as H5N1 has not had the ability to pass easily among
humans through sneezing and coughing, and some scientists had
begun to doubt that that was possible.
The studies by Kawaoka and Dr. Ron Fouchier of Erasmus
Medical College in the Netherlands changed that view by proving
that with a few genetic mutations, the virus could pass easily
among ferrets, which are used as a close approximation of how a
virus might behave in people.
"There are people who say that bird flu has been around for
16, 17 years and never attained human transmissibility and never
will," said Malik Peiris, virology professor at the University
of Hong Kong.
"What this paper shows is that it certainly can. That is an
important public health message, we have to take H5N1 seriously.
It doesn't mean it will become a pandemic, but it can," said
Peiris, who wrote a commentary accompanying Kawaoka's paper in
Nature.
The impending publication of the two papers last December
prompted the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity to
recommend that sensitive information be redacted, a first for
the group which was formed after a series of anthrax attacks in
the United States in 2001.
The group advises the Department of Health and Human
Services and other agencies about "dual use" research that could
serve public health but also be a potential bioterrorism threat.
WEIGHING THE RISKS
The National Institutes of Health, which funded some of the
research, agreed with the panel's assessment and made
non-binding recommendations to Nature and Science, the journal
that planned to publish Fouchier's study, to withhold key
elements of the work.
But after a series of meetings involving flu experts and
officials at the World Health Organization and the National
Institutes of Health in the United States, the NSABB reversed
its decision.
The group voted unanimously to support publication of the
paper by Kawaoka, considered the least controversial of the two.
And it voted 12-6 in favor of publishing a study from
Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, but did not explain
the concerns among some panel members about that research.
Science has not given a specific date for its publication.
Kawaoka said in an email he believed that in face-to-face
meetings with members of the NSABB in March, he was able to
explain in greater detail the full implications of his
experiments and win the panel's support.
Kawaoka's team developed a hybrid virus by taking the
hemagglutinin gene from the H5N1 virus and combining it with the
pandemic strain of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu virus.
Then, by adding four other gene mutations, plus some
spontaneous changes that occurred in the ferrets, the virus
became transmissible among ferrets - the best model scientists
have for predicting whether a flu virus can be transmitted among
humans, Peiris said.
"But it doesn't necessarily mean that just because this
virus transmitted in ferrets, it will 100 percent transmit in
humans, but it's as close as we can get. It lost a lot of its
virulence in ferrets, maybe because of the H1N1 backbone,"
Peiris said.
Kawaoka said his manuscript has been updated to provide more
information about the benefits of these findings, particularly
the risk posed by currently circulating viruses that already
have one of these mutations.
"In addition, we provided more details about the biosafety
and biosecurity measures in place to conduct these experiments,"
Kawaoka said.
Arturo Casadevall, a microbiologist from Albert Einstein
College of Medicine in New York and a member of NSABB, said from
his own perspective, he still believes there is risk in
publishing information on how to increase the transmissibility
of the bird flu virus, but publishing the study also gives
scientists around the world a better idea of what to watch for
in viruses already circulating.
Knowing that bird flu has the potential to jump more easily
from human to human may now encourage governments to do a better
job of tracking this potential threat.
"We feel the risk is still there, but the benefits now
outweigh the risks," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Begley in New York and Ee Lyn
Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Eric Beech)