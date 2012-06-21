* Bird flu transmissible in humans could evolve in nature
LONDON, June 21 The world has yet to see a form
of the deadly bird flu virus that could spread easily between
people and cause a global outbreak - but that doesn't mean it
won't happen, scientists said on Thursday.
After studying 15 years of data on bird flu viruses in the
wild, researchers said some strains were already part way along
the road to acquiring a handful of mutations needed to change
into a form that could cause a devastating human pandemic.
"The remaining... mutations could evolve in a single human
host, making a virus evolving in nature a potentially serious
threat," Derek Smith of Britain's University of Cambridge, who
led the research, told reporters.
Currently, bird flu, or H5N1 avian flu, can be transmitted
from birds to birds, and birds to humans, but not from humans to
humans. When it does pass from birds to humans, it is usually
fatal.
Two earlier studies by researchers in the United States and
Europe have found that with as few as five mutations, H5N1 flu
can become transmissible in the air between mammals, including
potentially from person to person.
Their work was highly controversial because they manipulated
viruses in the lab to produce the new mutated strains.
MUTATIONS ARE ALREADY OUT THERE
Until now, scientists were not sure whether it was possible
these same mutations could evolve in nature.
But Smith's co-researcher Colin Russell said their study,
published on Thursday in the journal Science, showed it was.
"Viruses that have two of these mutations are already common
in birds, meaning that there are viruses that might have to
acquire only three additional mutations in a human to become
airborne transmissible," he told reporters.
So far, the H5N1 virus, which was first detected in Hong
Kong in 1997, has infected tens of millions of ducks, geese,
chickens and other birds. People who have been infected - so far
there have been 606, of whom 357 have died - are mostly those
who came into close contact with birds.
Last year, teams led by Ron Fouchier at Erasmus Medical
Center and by Yoshihiro Kawaoka at the University of Wisconsin
managed to create laboratory-enhanced versions of the virus that
spread like ordinary flu between mammals.
This type of research is seen as vital for scientists
working to develop vaccines, diagnostic tests and anti-viral
drugs that could be deployed in the event of an H5N1 pandemic.
But opponents said the work could be misused by terrorists
or that the virus might somehow escape from the lab and spread.
An international row over the publication of the two papers blew
up, leading to a temporary moratorium on such research.
"ACTIVE FAULT LINE"
Smith likened scientists' current position on the likelihood
of an H5N1 human pandemic to that of researchers trying to
predict an earthquake.
"We now know that we're living on a fault line," he said.
"And what we have discovered in this working collaboration with
Fouchier and Kawaoka is that it's an active fault line. It
really could do something. We've seen no fundamental hurdle to
that happening."
But he said it was impossible to assess the exact risk.
"We know it is in the realms of possibility ... and what needs
to be done now is to assess the risk more accurately."
In a second H5N1 study published as part of a series on bird
flu in Science on Thursday, Rino Rappuoli, a researcher at the
Swiss drugmaker Novartis's vaccines and diagnostics
unit in Italy, outlined how the world could better prepare for a
potential bird flu pandemic.
Among the most important steps, he said, would be to
immunise as many people as possible with existing H5N1 vaccines
to prime their immune systems and reduce the severity of illness
if a pandemic were to happen. There was also a need to ensure
manufacturers could make large quantities of a pandemic vaccine
quickly by sharing strains and scientific knowledge swiftly
across the world.
