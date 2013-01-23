(Corrects day to Wednesday throughout)
* Scientists halted research voluntarily a year ago
* US raised concerns virus could be used by terrorists
* Benefits of studies outweigh risks, scientists say
LONDON, Jan 23 Scientists around the world
declared an end on Wednesday to a moratorium on research into
mutant forms of the deadly H5N1 bird flu that can be transmitted
directly among mammals and had raised international biosecurity
concerns.
Announcing their decision to resume what they say are risky
but essential studies of the avian flu strain, the scientists
said the work would only be carried out in the most secure sites
in countries that agree it can go ahead.
That will allow work to start again in key laboratories in
the Netherlands and elsewhere but not yet in the United States
or U.S.-funded research centres, pending further regulatory
moves there.
Scientists voluntarily halted work on the transmission of
H5N1 a year ago due to fears that scientific details about how
to create such a potentially dangerous virus could be used for
bioterrorism.
Flu experts said they had recognised those fears and worked
hard to calm them, and now it was time to push on. They say the
studies are essential for a deeper understanding of H5N1, which
many fear could one day spark a lethal pandemic in humans.
The research may also boost efforts to develop global flu
"biosurveillance", early warning systems, as well as drugs and
vaccines to protect against the threat.
"We fully acknowledge that this research - as with any work
on infectious agents - is not without risks," the scientists
wrote in a letter published jointly on Wednesday in the journals
Nature and Science. "However, because the risk exists in nature
that an H5N1 virus capable of transmission in mammals may
emerge, the benefits of this work outweigh the risks."
The letter was signed by 40 flu researchers from the United
States, China, Japan, Britain, the Netherlands, Canada, Hong
Kong, Italy and Germany.
"The lifting of the moratorium will undoubtedly lead to more
scientific revelations that will have direct consequence for
human and animal health," said Wendy Barclay, a flu virologist
at Imperial College London and one of the letter's signatories.
All research into H5N1 transmission was halted in January
2012 after labs at the University of Wisconsin in the United
States and at the Dutch Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam
created mutant forms that can be transmitted directly among
mammals, meaning they could in theory also pass between people.
Currently, bird flu can be transmitted from birds to birds,
and birds to humans, but not from humans to humans. When it does
pass from birds to humans, it is usually fatal. Scientists are
concerned the same mutations needed to make it transmissible
among mammals in a lab could one day happen in nature.
KNEE-JERK
News of the work, which emerged late in 2011, prompted the
U.S. National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity to call for
the scientific papers about it to be censored to prevent details
falling into the wrong hands.
The censorship call sparked a fierce debate about how far
scientists should be allowed to go in manipulating dangerous
infectious agents in the name of research.
Barclay said this had been a "knee-jerk response from
certain quarters previously naive of this approach, expressing
horror that scientists were brewing up deadly diseases."
During the moratorium, the World Health Organisation
recommended that scientists should explain the biological and
other security measures they use to contain the virus and make
more effort to show why the research is so important.
"The laboratories have expanded on their containment and
security system ... and I think the value of the results has
been recognised. Therefore, the ... recommendations were
satisfied," John McCauley, director of the WHO collaborating
centre for flu research at Britain's National Institute for
Medical Research said in a statement on Wednesday.
In their letter, the scientists said the aims of the
moratorium had been met in some countries and are close to being
met in others, so it was now time to "declare an end" to it.
"H5N1 viruses continue to evolve in nature," they wrote.
"Because H5N1 virus transmission studies are essential for
pandemic preparedness and understanding the adaptation of
influenza viruses to mammals, researchers.... have a public
health responsibility to resume this important work."
