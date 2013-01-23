* Scientists halted research voluntarily a year ago
* US raised concerns virus could be used by terrorists
* Benefits of studies outweigh risks, scientists say
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 23 Scientists around the world
declared an end on Wednesday to a moratorium on researching
mutant forms of the deadly H5N1 bird flu that had raised
international biosecurity concerns.
Announcing their decision to resume what they say are risky
but essential studies of the avian flu strain, the scientists
said the work would only be carried out in the most secure sites
in countries that agree it can go ahead.
That will allow work to start again in key laboratories in
the Netherlands and elsewhere but not yet in the United States
or U.S.-funded research centres, pending further safety and
security guidelines there.
Scientists voluntarily halted research on H5N1 transmission
a year ago due to fears that information about how to create
potentially dangerous viruses could be used for bioterrorism.
Flu experts said they have recognised those fears and worked
hard to calm them, and now it is time to push on. They say the
studies are essential for a deeper understanding of H5N1, which
many fear could one day spark a lethal pandemic in humans.
"We want the world to be better prepared than we currently
are when an H5N1 virus causes a pandemic," said Yoshihiro
Kawaoka of Tokyo University, a leading researcher on avian flu.
"We understand the risks associated with our research and we
take every precaution to conduct H5N1 virus experiments safely."
He told reporters on a teleconference the research would
boost efforts to develop global flu "biosurveillance", early
warning systems, as well as better flu drugs and vaccines.
In a letter published jointly by the journals Nature and
Science, 40 flu researchers from the United States, China,
Japan, Britain, the Netherlands, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy and
Germany wrote: "This research - as with any work on infectious
agents - is not without risks.
"However, because the risk exists in nature that an H5N1
virus capable of transmission in mammals may emerge, the
benefits of this work outweigh the risks."
Wendy Barclay, a flu virologist at Imperial College London
and one of the letter's signatories, said lifting the moratorium
would lead to scientific discoveries that would have "direct
consequence for human and animal health".
All research into H5N1 transmission was halted in January
2012 after teams at the University of Wisconsin in the United
States and at the Dutch Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam
created mutant forms that can be transmitted directly among
mammals, meaning they could in theory also pass between people.
MUTATIONS HAPPEN IN NATURE
Currently, bird flu can be transmitted from birds to birds,
and birds to humans, but not from humans to humans. When it does
pass from birds to humans, it is usually fatal. Scientists are
concerned the same mutations needed to make it transmissible
among mammals in a lab could one day happen in nature.
When news of the work emerged late in 2011, it prompted the
U.S. National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity to call for
the scientific papers about it to be censored to prevent details
falling into the wrong hands.
The censorship call sparked a fierce debate about how far
scientists should be allowed to go in manipulating infectious
agents in the name of research.
Barclay said this had been a "knee-jerk response from
certain quarters previously naive of this approach, expressing
horror that scientists were brewing up deadly diseases."
During the moratorium, the World Health Organisation
(WHO)recommended that scientists explain the biological and
other security measures they use to contain the virus and make
more effort to show why the research is so important.
"The laboratories have expanded on their containment and
security system ... and I think the value of the results has
been recognised," John McCauley, director of the WHO
collaborating centre for flu research at Britain's National
Institute for Medical Research said.
Ron Fouchier, from the Rotterdam lab which led one of the
studies, said his team would start fresh research on H5N1
viruses "in the next few weeks".
"We really need to understand how these viruses become
airborne," he told reporters in the teleconference, saying that
was the primary goal of the work.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)