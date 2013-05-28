LONDON May 28 Scientists have established for
the first time that a new strain of bird flu which has killed 36
people in China is, in some cases, resistant to pharmaceutical
company Roche's widely-used flu drug Tamiflu.
Doctors from Shanghai and Hong Kong, writing in The Lancet
medical journal on Tuesday, reported three of 14 patients with
the H7N9 virus who were studied in detail did not respond to
neuraminidase inhibitors - a group medicines, including Tamiflu,
that currently offer the only known treatment option.
In one patient, the gene mutation responsible for resistance
appears to have arisen after infection took hold, probably as a
result of treatment with Tamiflu, leading to concerns resistance
may occur as a result of drug treatment.