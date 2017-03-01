LONDON, March 1 There is a low risk of sustained
human-to-human transmission of bird flu in China, where an
outbreak of the H7N9 strain is infecting and killing people, the
World Health Organization said on Wednesday, although avian
viruses need constant monitoring.
Outbreaks of H5 bird flu strains in poultry and wild birds
across Europe, Africa and Asia are also raising concern, the WHO
said, and while the human risk of these outbreaks is also low
for now, vigilance is vital.
"Constant change is the nature of all influenza viruses –
this makes influenza a persistent and significant threat to
public health," Wenqing Zhang, head of the WHO's global
influenza programme, told reporters on a telephone briefing.
