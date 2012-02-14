* Meeting aims to break deadlock over H5N1 flu studies
LONDON/GENEVA, Feb 14 When 22 bird flu
experts meet at the World Health Organisation this week, they
will be tasked with deciding just how far scientists should go
in creating lethal mutant viruses in the name of research.
The hurriedly assembled meeting is designed to try to settle
an unprecedented row over a call to ban publication of two
scientific studies which detail how to mutate H5N1 bird flu
viruses into a form that could cause a deadly human pandemic.
But experts say whatever the outcome, no amount of
censorship, global regulation or shutting down of research
projects could stop rogue scientists getting the tools to create
and release a pandemic H5N1 virus if they were intent on evil.
"It doesn't matter how much you restrict scientists from
doing good, bad people can still do bad things," said Wendy
Barclay, an expert in flu virology at Imperial College London.
The WHO called the meeting, for Feb. 16 and 17 in Geneva, to
work out how to break a deadlock between scientists who have
studied the mutations needed to make H5N1 transmit between
mammals and U.S. biosecurity chiefs who want their work censored
or "redacted" before it goes into scientific journals.
Since the two research teams, one in the Netherlands and one
in the United States, have found that just a small number of
mutations would allow H5N1 to spread like ordinary flu between
mammals - and remain just as deadly as it is now - the meeting
is likely to be tense and highly secretive. WHO officials
repeatedly stress it will be a "closed door" event.
DEEP CONCERN
The United Nations health body has said it is "deeply
concerned about the potential negative consequences" of work by
the two leading flu research teams who in December said they had
found ways to make H5N1 into a easily transmissible form capable
of causing lethal human pandemics.
Flu researchers from around the world - more than 30 teams
in all - declared a 60-day moratorium starting on Jan. 20 on
"any research involving highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1
viruses" that produce easily contagious forms of the virus.
The WHO has invited 22 people to this week's meeting,
including the researchers who carried out the work, editors of
the two journals, Science and Nature, who were asked to hold
publication, and representatives from the U.S. National Science
Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) which asked for the
papers to be censored.
Keiji Fukuda, the WHO's assistant director-general for
health security and environment, who will chair the meeting,
says he would like to secure agreement on whether the studies
should be published, in full or part, and who should have access
to them.
The scientific know-how is seen as vital for scientists to
be able to develop vaccines, diagnostic tests and anti-viral
drugs that could be deployed in the event of an H5N1 pandemic.
"It is important that research on these viruses should
continue," Fukuda told Reuters. "They do pose a risk. There's a
lot of things we don't know about them. The question is not
really should we continue to do research ... but under what
conditions can we do it so we don't unnecessarily create fears
and risks."
Michael Osterholm, policy director at the Minnesota Center
of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance and an
NSABB member, has limited hope for what one meeting can achieve.
"Nothing will be solved in one meeting," he said. "This is
a complicated issue that requires a great deal of international
input. It is not a simple yes or no ... We have no margin for
error here."
The H5N1 virus, first detected in Hong Kong in
1997, remains entrenched among poultry in many countries, mainly
in Asia, but so far remains hard for humans to catch. It is
known to have infected nearly 700 people worldwide since 2003,
killing half of them, a far higher fatality rate than the H1N1
swine flu which caused an influenza pandemic in 2009/2010.
Ron Fouchier, the scientist leading the Dutch team that gave
H5N1 various genetic mutations and made it transmissible in
mammals, argues the research must be published to help public
health officials better prepare for a scenario where the virus
could mutate and become more deadly, spreading from person to
person via coughs and sneezes.
He has also said other research teams around the world are
close to the same findings, some of them inadvertently, and
should be warned in advance how the virus could become airborne.
In the short term, most scientists agree the moratorium is
"a good gesture", as flu expert and former WHO health security
adviser David Heymann describes it, one that offers the research
community space to think.
SUPER STRAINS
But can it, or should it, go on forever?
Heymann, Barclay and many other scientists argue that
stopping this type of research into flu viruses and other
potentially lethal pathogens would set a dangerous precedent.
Although adding and deleting genes can create super-strains
that put the entire world at risk, Heymann said, such work is
also vital to developing tools such as effective vaccines and
diagnostic tests which are needed quickly if a pandemic hits.
Preventing this research would also prevent legitimate and
well-intentioned researchers from using all possible scientific
options to prepare for naturally occurring, or deliberately
caused, outbreaks.
John Edmunds, who heads the department of infectious disease
epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical
Medicine, describes studies on genetic mutations of H5N1 as
"very, very important work" that should not be stopped.
"This flu strain has the potential to cause such enormous
damage, and it's important to know how far away we are from a
horrible event like that," he said. "It appears we're not that
far off it. That doesn't mean it's inevitably going to happen,
but it makes it more important that we're vigilant."
Heymann, who now leads the Centre on Global Health Security
at the Chatham House think-tank in London, says the best
possible outcome would be a globally agreed "best practices
framework on how you conduct this research and how you provide
the information to others".
"It's also crucial to get understanding that even if you
don't provide this research information, there are ways that
rogue scientists can get it if they want to," he said.
