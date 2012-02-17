(Adds source close to U.S. biosecurity board, WHO quotes)
By Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland
GENEVA/LONDON Feb 17 Two studies showing
how scientists mutated the H5N1 bird flu virus into a form that
could cause a deadly human pandemic will be published only after
experts fully assess the risks, the World Health Organisation
(WHO) said on Friday.
Speaking after a high-level meeting of flu experts and U.S.
security officials in Geneva, a WHO official said an agreement
had been reached in principle to keep details of the
controversial work secret until deeper risk analyses have been
carried out.
"There is a preference from a public health perspective for
full disclosure of the information in these two studies. However
there are significant public concerns surrounding this research
that should first be addressed," said Keiji Fukuda, the WHO's
assistant director-general for health security and environment.
The WHO called the meeting to break a deadlock between
scientists who have studied the mutations needed to make H5N1
bird flu transmit between mammals, and the U.S. National Science
Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB), which wanted the work
censored before it was published in scientific journals.
Biosecurity experts fear mutated forms of the virus that
research teams in The Netherlands and the United States
independently created could escape or fall into the wrong hands
and be used to spark a pandemic worse than the 1918-19 outbreak
of Spanish flu that killed up to 40 million people.
WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl said that because of these
fears, "there must be a much fuller discussion of risk and
benefits of research in this area and risks of virus itself".
But a scientist close to the NSABB who spoke to Reuters
immediately after the decision said the board was deeply
"frustrated" by it.
The only NSABB member attending the meeting was infectious
disease expert Paul Keim of Northern Arizona University and he
"got the hell beat out of him", the source said.
"It was a closed meeting dominated by flu people who have a
vested interest in continuing this kind of work," he added.
The WHO said experts at the meeting included lead
researchers of the two studies, scientific journals interested
in publishing the research, funders of the research, countries
who provided the viruses, bioethicists and directors from
several WHO-linked laboratories specialising in influenza.
HIGH FATALITY RATE
The H5N1 virus, first detected in Hong Kong in 1997, is
entrenched among poultry in many countries, mainly in Asia, but
so far remains in a form that is hard for humans to catch.
It is known to have infected nearly 600 people worldwide
since 2003, killing half of them, a far higher death rate than
the H1N1 swine flu which caused a flu pandemic in 2009/2010.
Last year two teams of scientists - one led by Ron Fouchier
at Erasmus Medical Center and another led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka
at the University of Wisconsin - said they had found that just a
handful of mutations would allow H5N1 to spread like ordinary
flu between mammals, and remain as deadly as it is now.
This type of research is seen as vital for scientists to be
able to develop vaccines, diagnostic tests and anti-viral drugs
that could be deployed in the event of an H5N1 pandemic.
In December, the NSABB asked two leading scientific
journals, Nature and Science, to withhold details of the
research for fear it could be used by bioterrorists.
They said a potentially deadlier form of bird flu poses one
of the gravest known threats to humans and justified the
unprecedented call to censor the research.
The WHO voiced concern, and flu researchers from around the
world declared a 60-day moratorium on Jan. 20 on "any research
involving highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 viruses" that
produce easily contagious forms.
Fouchier, who took part in the two-day meeting at the WHO
which ended on Friday, said the consensus of experts and
officials there was "that in the interest of public health, the
full paper should be published" at some future date.
"This was based on the high public health impact of this
work and the need to share the details of the studies with a
very big community in the interest of science, surveillance and
public health on the whole," he told reporters.
In its current form, people can contract H5N1 only through
close contact with ducks, chickens, or other birds that carry
it, and not from infected individuals.
But H5N1 can acquire mutations that allow it to live in the
upper respiratory tract rather than the lower, and the Dutch and
U.S. researchers found a way to make it travel via airborne
droplets between infected ferrets. Flu viruses are thought to
behave similarly in the animals and in people.
Asked about the potential bioterrorism risks of his and the
U.S. team's work, Fouchier said "it was the view of the entire
group" at the meeting that the risks that this particular virus
or flu viruses in general could be used as bioterrorism agents
"would be very, very slim".
"The risks are not nil, but they are very, very small," he
said.
