FRANKFURT Aug 11 Private equity firm Permira is considering whether to take frozen fish stick maker Birds Eye Iglo public early next year, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

Permira bought the company from Unilever in 2006 for about 1.7 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

According to experts, the most likely stock exchange for a listing would be London. ($1=0.701 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Mike Nesbit)