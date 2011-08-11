BRIEF-Aker Solutions signs 2 engineering framework contracts with BP
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
FRANKFURT Aug 11 Private equity firm Permira is considering whether to take frozen fish stick maker Birds Eye Iglo public early next year, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.
Permira bought the company from Unilever in 2006 for about 1.7 billion euros ($2.4 billion).
According to experts, the most likely stock exchange for a listing would be London. ($1=0.701 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 7 Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, a Canadian oil explorer, will list on London's junior AIM market on Wednesday, raising 4.8 million pounds ($6 million) to help finance a drilling campaign offshore Guyana with partner Tullow Oil.