Sept 29 Birdstep Technology ASA

* Says has received extension order for Birdstep's SafeMove Mobile VPN from UK Power Networks (UKPN), a utility company in UK

* Says with this extension order SafeMove will be used by UKPN,s entire field engineering force once their new ruggedized windows 8.1 tablets is rolled-out

* Says roll-out is set to start in Q4 of this year