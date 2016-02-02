MUMBAI Feb 2 India's Birla Corporation Ltd
, whose business interest include jute and cement,
plans to take legal action against the Indian unit of
LafargeHolcim after a pact to buy some of the assets of
the Swiss-French cement giant fell through.
In April, LafargeHolcim agreed to divest two of its Indian
plants to win approval from the local anti-trust regulator to
merge Indian assets of France's Lafarge and Switzerland's
Holcim.
Birla Corp said in August it had entered into an agreement
with Lafarge India Private Ltd to buy the two cement businesses
in eastern India for an enterprise value (equity plus debt) of
50 billion rupees ($735 million).
On Tuesday, Birla Corp said in a notice to the Bombay Stock
Exchange that it had now been informed about Lafarge India
unit's "inability to proceed" with the transaction. The Indian
company did not elaborate.
"The company has since discussed the matter with its legal
advisors and has decided not to accept their contention and is
in the process of taking appropriate legal measures in
consultation with lawyers," it said.
The deal to acquire the two plants would have taken Birla
Corp's cement production capacity to over 15 million tonnes per
annum, with a strong presence in the eastern part of India, up
from about 10 million tonnes now.
LafargeHolcim confirmed in a statement it was no longer in
talks with Birla Corp for the divestment of the Jojobera and
Sonadih cement plants in eastern India. It said it would inform
the local anti-trust regulator about the divestment process.
($1 = 67.9982 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee
and Mark Potter)