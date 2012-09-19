HONG KONG, Sept 19 Birmingham International Holdings Ltd and its chairman, Carson Yeung, have been censured by the Hong Kong stock exchange for breaching listing rules, according to a company filing.

The breach was in relation to a proposed acquisition.

For statement, please click here

Yeung is the owner of English football club Birmingham City.

The company did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by)