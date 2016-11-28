SANTIAGO Nov 28 Chile's banking regulator head said he was "optimistic" that an agreement could be reached by the Basel Committee on international bank capital rules during a meeting taking place in Santiago this week.

"There is a collaborative spirit...we are optimistic that in these two days an agreement will be achieved," Eric Parrado told reporters at the Moneda Presidential Palace after meeting with the Chilean president and international regulators on Monday.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)